Police release name of man whose body was recovered from Roanoke River

Roanoke Police gathered along the Roanoke River near Piedmont Park in the southeast part of the city.(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have released the name of a man whose body was recovered from the Roanoke River last week.

The body of Travis Hill, 40, of Roanoke, was pulled from the river near Piedmont Park March 17.

The Medical Examiner’s Office says his death was an accident, and that he drowned.

The Aware Foundation had been involved in getting the word out about Hill, who had been reported missing.

Detectives ask anyone who has information about Hill’s whereabouts leading up to March 17 to call 540-853-2212.

UPDATE: We received some devastating news. The body that was found in the Roanoke River last week was identified as Travis Hill. Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers. #TheAWAREFoundation

Posted by The AWARE Foundation, Inc. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

