Pulaski County Public School Board includes teacher pay increase in 2021-2022 budget

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Public Schools are in their budget approval process.

The school board met for a special meeting Tuesday to go over the proposed budget.

The schools are asking the county for an additional $534,126—most of which will go toward pay increases.

“The extra $500,000 that would allow us to give all employees a 5% raise for next year and, you know, keep us on track with all the surrounding divisions,” said Dr. Kevin Siers, the district superintendent.

This increase includes a new salary scale for custodians.

The school district’s superintendent says this year’s proposed budget also gives them room for improvement projects.

“The band roof replacement is something that has been on our capital needs list for a few years now, and we were at the point that, you know, we have some funds that are in the capital projects that came out and felt like we could tackle it this summer,” said Siers.

Dr. Siers also told WDBJ7 having more state COVID-19 relief has helped them stay up to date on virtual learning and classroom tech.

“There have been a lot of stimulus funds come down this year that have enabled us to, to get a Chromebook in the hands of every student and replace our old smart boards, which are becoming outdated with promethium boards and all of our classrooms, and we should have that done by the start of next year,” said Siers.

The proposed budget will be submitted to the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors for consideration and final approval in the coming weeks.

