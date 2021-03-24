Roanoke City planning for outdoor, in-person high school graduations

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Preliminary plans show Roanoke City Schools will host outdoor, in-person graduations this spring.

Superintendent Verletta White made that announcement at a school board work session Tuesday night.

White told board members she and her staff held multiple meetings with students and parents before making a decision.

Both Patrick Henry and William Fleming’s graduations will be held at Fleming’s stadium. That venue was chosen because its layout will be able to best accommodate all the students and up to five guests each, according to White.

“We have come up with what we believe is a positive solution that will allow students to invite approximately five family members or friends, per graduate, while also keeping their classes together,” White said.

Under the governor’s current restrictions, outdoor graduations will be capped at 30 percent capacity or 5,000 people, whichever is less.

The school division hopes to finalize these plans in the coming weeks.

