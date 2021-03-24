Supervisor Bohn explains how Yellow Finch tree sitter gets removed by police

ELLISTON, Va. (WDBJ) - One tree sitter has been arrested and police are working to remove the second and final person.

The tree sitters have been protesting the Mountain Valley Pipeline from being built in Montgomery County for two and a half years.

Police negotiated all day with the tree sitters. WDBJ7 got a chance to speak to Supervisor Sara Bohn from the county, who acted as a liaison between the protesters and police.

She was one of two non-law enforcement members allowed by the sheriff on the mountain.

“The officers were trying to communicate with the tree sitters, but they were not communicating back at all,” Bohn said.

Bohn said after several attempts of the officers letting the tree sitters know they were under arrest, they left the scene for over an hour to get a crane and basket contraption to get closer to them,

“The officers took one branch at a time and just cut and were careful to get closer and closer to the tree sitter,” she said.

Once the officials got closer, Bohn said they were able to pull off a blanket and drop water and some sort of bucket. They paused for about 30 minutes to get their climbing equipment on and started slowly sawing even closer.

“They would check with the tree sitter to make sure it wasn’t too hot for them periodically, then after 30 minutes, one arm was free enough to extract that person, put that person in the basket and bring the basket down,” Bohn said. “I didn’t see the protester move a bit—basically they gently removed her, they placed her at the bottom of that basket and just brought her down quietly and safely removed her.”

Bohn said it was important to be on the mountain because the pipeline first came to her district, and she was willing to do anything to help.

“We don’t want this pipeline to continue, but if it does we’re trying everything we can to slow it down,” she said. “It’s been years that we’ve been able to delay the pipeline, I just encourage them to keep going at every possible angle to slow, if not stop this pipeline. We can’t give up until it’s over.”

The commonwealth’s attorney was the other person the sheriff allowed up on the mountain to watch this process. Officials have blocked the intersection at Cove Hollow Road and are not allowing anyone up near the tree sitters’ spot off of Yellow Finch Lane.

Claire Marian Fiocco, 23, from Dorset, Vermont was arrested and charged with VA Code 18.2-121 Interfere W/Property Rights of Another. Fiocco is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail without bail.

Officials will stay out all night to make sure no one else gets into the trees.

