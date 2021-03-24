Advertisement

Hackworth voted to VA Senate in 38th District special election

By Janay Reece
Published: Mar. 24, 2021
NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Republicans held on to a southwest Virginia Senate seat that was up for grabs in a special election.

Republican Travis Hackworth won the special election in Senate District 38.

Hackworth defeated Democrat Laurie Buchwald in the race to fill the seat that was held by Senator Ben Chafin, who died due to COVID-19 complications.

He says he already has plans to focus on small businesses, building broadband access, and helping school districts.

“I really appreciate their confidence, their trust in us, and yeah, I said before the primary, that goes to show you the trust, the confidence they have in me, and the conservative values that I stand in and the business sense that I bring to the table,” said Hackworth.

Hackworth says he is a big dreamer and wants to get a lot done for the folks who live in the district.

Buchwald held a Zoom meeting after Tuesday’s election with the Virginia Democratic Party. The president of the party thanked her running in an area where a Democrat hasn’t run for Senate since 2014.

Hackworth hopes to be sworn into office before the upcoming special session April 7.

