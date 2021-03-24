VDH: Community vaccination centers are only for those with appointments or invites

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Emergency Management and Virginia Department of Health are reminding the public that only people who have appointments or invitations to attend Community Vaccination Center events will be allowed inside to be vaccinated.

CVCs currently are intended for people eligible to be vaccinated in Phase 1 in Virginia, who are at higher risk for exposure to or severe illness from COVID-19, according to VDH.

VDEM and VDH say they will continue to closely monitor demand for Phase 1 vaccinations in the areas where CVCs are operating, so doses can be shifted as needed while continuing to vaccinate anyone in the area who is eligible in Phase 1. Fluctuating registration numbers in the initial stages of site operations have allowed for walk-ins in some isolated instances, but that is no longer the case. Each clinic in Virginia has a plan for how to administer any unused doses at the end of the day, so eligible people are prioritized.

Anyone who lives or works in Virginia, who wants to be vaccinated, should register for a COVID-19 vaccine by visiting vaccinate.virginia.gov or calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682). Additional languages are available, and TTY users should call 7-1-1.

People who have been invited to a CVC should keep in mind the following guidelines, per VDH:

Please plan to arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to your appointment time. You will not be allowed in early to receive your vaccine.

No walk-ins will be accepted at this time. Please pre-register to be contacted for an appointment.

Bring a copy of your invitation (email, text, barcode) or other proof of your name when you arrive at the site.

For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine.

