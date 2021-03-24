Advertisement

Final remaining tree sitter removed from MVP site, arrested

Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office, the final remaining tree sitter has been removed from the site of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

Alexander Lowe, 24 of Worcester, Massachusetts, was arrested and charged with Obstruction of Justice and Interfering with the Property Rights of Another. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail with no bond.

The Virginia State Police worked from a crane-suspended basket to safely remove the man from the “sleeping dragon” and the tree. He was checked by medics after being lowered to the ground. The sheriff’s office said he received no injuries during the extraction.

Caption

Lowe was the lone remaining tree sitter Wednesday after all others were removed Tuesday from the site on Yellow Finch Lane.

Law enforcement worked Tuesday to negotiate with the tree sitters, who had been protesting the building of the Mountain Valley Pipeline for more than two years. One tree sitter, a 23-year-old woman from Vermont, was arrested Tuesday.

One Mountain Valley Pipeline tree sitter safely removed, one remains
Supervisor Bohn explains how Yellow Finch tree sitter gets removed by police

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Northam provides a COVID update March 23, 2021
Governor loosens some crowd restrictions as COVID positive rate holds steady
Courtesy Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
One Mountain Valley Pipeline tree sitter safely removed, one remains
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Showers spread into the region tonight.
Cloudy and soggy overnight into Wednesday morning.

Latest News

Dollywood
7@four: Dollywood opens for 36th season
Dollywood Open for 36th Season
Dollywood Open for 36th Season
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Virginia Department of Corrections shows the...
Virginia, with 2nd-most executions, outlaws death penalty
Christiansburg Police warn of someone impersonating officer
File: Salem Memorial Ballpark
Salem Red Sox, other outdoor venues to host 30% fan capacity