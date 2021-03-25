Advertisement

1,559 new COVID cases reported in VA Thursday

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic(WRDW)
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 610,263 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, March 25, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,559 from the 608,704 reported Wednesday, a larger increase than the 1,470 new cases reported from Tuesday to Wednesday.

[VDH launches central pre-registration website, phone number for COVID-19 vaccine]

[VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia]

Click here for vaccination phases and who is eligible under each phase.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 3,282,767 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Thursday, up from Wednesday’s 3,226,713.

6,380,146 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Thursday, with a 5.5% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from the 5.6% reported Monday through Wednesday.

As of Thursday, there are 10,147 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 10,143 reported Wednesday.

973 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 1,035 on Tuesday. Thursday’s numbers have not been released.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

49,850 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Tuesday, Governor Ralph Northam relaxed some of Virginia’s restrictions in an amendment to Executive Order Seventy-Two. That full text can be found here.

