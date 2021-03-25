Advertisement

Alleghany and Covington Joint Schools Committee starts survey on new school names

Alleghany High School in Low Moor, Va.
Alleghany High School in Low Moor, Va.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The names of Alleghany High School and Covington High School could become a thing of the past.

The Joint School Services Committee in charge of working out the details on the merger of the two systems has started an online survey of the community on new names for the schools once the merger has happened.

They also plan to ask students what they think.

”Very important for the students to have buy in in the whole process and be able to choose what they want,” Jacob Wright, the Joint Committee Co-Chair said. “We were thinking that the students, sophomores and below, would be the ones most affected by this and it would be great to let them have some say in the name.”

Covington High School is planned to become the new joint middle school, while all the high school students will move into what is now the Alleghany High School.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Police gathered along the Roanoke River near Piedmont Park in the southeast part of the...
Police release name of man whose body was recovered from Roanoke River
Washington and Lee University students walk out of classes to demand the school change its name.
Washington and Lee students demand name change
Alexander Lowe mugshot
Final remaining tree sitter removed from MVP site, arrested
Jared Lloyd, a 35-year-old volunteer firefighter, was last heard from when he issued a mayday...
Volunteer firefighter killed in care home blaze was dad to 2
At Tuesday’s council meeting, members unanimously voted to extend the town’s COVID-19 ordinance...
Blacksburg votes to not loosen restrictions to match governor’s announcement

Latest News

The sign outside the office of Alleghany County, Va., school superintendent Kim Halterman.
Alleghany Schools’ superintendent is returning home
University of Lynchburg plans in-person graduation
The library system added anew 24-Hour Library Kiosk at Summit View Business Park right off...
New library kiosk opens in Franklin County
The increase also includes a new salary scale for custodians.
Pulaski County Public School Board includes teacher pay increase in 2021-2022 budget