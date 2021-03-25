Alleghany and Covington Joint Schools Committee starts survey on new school names

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The names of Alleghany High School and Covington High School could become a thing of the past.

The Joint School Services Committee in charge of working out the details on the merger of the two systems has started an online survey of the community on new names for the schools once the merger has happened.

They also plan to ask students what they think.

”Very important for the students to have buy in in the whole process and be able to choose what they want,” Jacob Wright, the Joint Committee Co-Chair said. “We were thinking that the students, sophomores and below, would be the ones most affected by this and it would be great to let them have some say in the name.”

Covington High School is planned to become the new joint middle school, while all the high school students will move into what is now the Alleghany High School.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.