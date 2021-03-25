Alleghany Schools’ superintendent is returning home

LOW MOOR, Va. (WDBJ) - The Alleghany County school system named a new superintendent last week, and she started the job Monday, facing everything from how to deal with COVID to a merger with the school system in Covington in the coming years.

But when Kim Halterman moved into her new office, it wasn’t a room that was entirely unfamiliar to her.

The Alleghany School system offices are in an old elementary school – the one where she herself attended second grade in that very room.

“You know, it’s wonderful,” She said. “I think the building is smaller than I remember it as a child, but it’s really amazing to be in a place that has such personal history and such history for our community.”

She’s been teaching and working as an administrator in Botetourt and Bedford Counties most recently, but she’s kept an eye on things as Alleghany and Covington have worked through merger talks.

“The people of this area, I believe, really support each other, and that’s been my experience watching from a little bit of a distance professionally over the years as well,” Halterman said. “So it’s wonderful to be home, and it’s wonderful to be what I like to call an insider-outsider. I’m someone who knows the area because I am from here, but I have had other experiences that I can bring to the table that help me think about our current situations.”

But first she wants to know the lay of the land.

“I do want to be very sincere in my approach to the community,” She said. “And I really am enjoying listening and learning. In fairness, that is what I’m doing right now is listening and learning. We will be making decisions I’m sure, and we’ll be making some decisions together, but that will come, a little bit further in the future.”

In the meantime, she can get back in touch with her second grade self.

As she said, “Our buildings speak to us sometimes, and that’s part of what’s going on here. It’s wonderful to be back.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.