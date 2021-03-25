Appalachian Power seeks approval for Lynchburg/Bedford transmission line upgrades

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Appalachian Power Release) - Representatives from Appalachian Power are seeking approval for the Reusens-New London Transmission Line Rebuild Project, which involves rebuilding about 12 miles of electric transmission line and upgrading an electrical substation in the city of Lynchburg and Bedford County.

The upgrades will increase electric reliability and strengthen the transmission system by replacing structures from the 1940s with modern steel poles, according to Appalachian Power.

Company officials have determined a proposed power line route to rebuild the line and plan to submit an application in April to request project approval from the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC).

“The project team commits to rebuilding the line with minimal impact to the community and environment,” said George Porter, Appalachian Power spokesperson. “The team has confirmed plans to rebuild the line in or near the existing right-of-way after reviewing feedback from landowners, environmental impacts and future land use in the area.”

Appalachian Power representatives say they are communicating with property owners in the project area, before submitting the company’s SCC application. If the SCC accepts the application, property owners can expect to receive an additional mailing explaining how to participate in the project approval process. If the SCC approves the project, Appalachian Power right-of-way representatives say they plan to discuss next steps with property owners.

Pending SCC approval, company representatives expect construction to start in summer 2022 and conclude by the end of 2023. Click here for more information about the project.

