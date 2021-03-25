Advertisement

Appalachian Power seeks approval for Lynchburg/Bedford transmission line upgrades

Photo credit: WDBJ7
Photo credit: WDBJ7(WHSV)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Appalachian Power Release) - Representatives from Appalachian Power are seeking approval for the Reusens-New London Transmission Line Rebuild Project, which involves rebuilding about 12 miles of electric transmission line and upgrading an electrical substation in the city of Lynchburg and Bedford County.

The upgrades will increase electric reliability and strengthen the transmission system by replacing structures from the 1940s with modern steel poles, according to Appalachian Power.

Company officials have determined a proposed power line route to rebuild the line and plan to submit an application in April to request project approval from the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC).

“The project team commits to rebuilding the line with minimal impact to the community and environment,” said George Porter, Appalachian Power spokesperson. “The team has confirmed plans to rebuild the line in or near the existing right-of-way after reviewing feedback from landowners, environmental impacts and future land use in the area.”

Appalachian Power representatives say they are communicating with property owners in the project area, before submitting the company’s SCC application. If the SCC accepts the application, property owners can expect to receive an additional mailing explaining how to participate in the project approval process. If the SCC approves the project, Appalachian Power right-of-way representatives say they plan to discuss next steps with property owners.

Pending SCC approval, company representatives expect construction to start in summer 2022 and conclude by the end of 2023. Click here for more information about the project.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Police gathered along the Roanoke River near Piedmont Park in the southeast part of the...
Police release name of man whose body was recovered from Roanoke River
Washington and Lee University students walk out of classes to demand the school change its name.
Washington and Lee students demand name change
Alexander Lowe mugshot
Final remaining tree sitter removed from MVP site, arrested
Jared Lloyd, a 35-year-old volunteer firefighter, was last heard from when he issued a mayday...
Volunteer firefighter killed in care home blaze was dad to 2
At Tuesday’s council meeting, members unanimously voted to extend the town’s COVID-19 ordinance...
Blacksburg votes to not loosen restrictions to match governor’s announcement

Latest News

Down by Downtown returns to Elmwood Park with socially-distanced concert
Central Virginia Health District enters Phase 1c of vaccinations
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
1,559 new COVID cases reported in VA Thursday
Birthdays and Anniversaries
Birthdays and Anniversaries for March 25, 2021