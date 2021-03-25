Blacksburg’s town council clarifies updated COVID restrictions

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Blacksburg will not be easing COVID-19 restrictions--- quite yet. Leaders instead extended the ordinance and clarified its language about social gathering sizes.

At Tuesday’s council meeting, members discussed the governor’s new limits and revisited their own. Leaders voted on the ordinance that limits all gatherings, indoor and outdoor, to 50 people. The council voted to keep those current limits, and not go as far as the Governor’s.

“All of these measures have been in place since the town council first adopted this ordinance in August of 2020,” said Michael Sutphin, the vice Mayor for the Town of Blacksburg.

The town council says they simply extended the measures that already exist.

“This does not apply to restaurants, retail businesses; this is specifically for private social gatherings,” said town council member Lauren Colliver.

“So the ordinance includes a limit on private gatherings both indoors and outdoors at 50 people, it requires face covering and public places, including on rides for transit buses--- it suspends Blacksburg transit fares,” said Sutphin.

Officials say the decision is supported by the town and Virginia Tech, even though the university is a separate state agency.

“They are limiting indoor gatherings to 10 persons and outdoor gatherings 50, so they are actually more stringent than the town of Blacksburg,” said Colliver.

The two want to make sure they’re consistent on how they manage the pandemic in a college town.

“The ordinance, however, it doesn’t apply to Virginia Tech campus and it won’t affect operations like graduation in towns that are working directly with the university; it will be welcoming graduating students and their families to Blacksburg in May,” said Sutphin.

The town’s ordinance will remain in effect until May 16.

“We will have to reevaluate the situation at that point, depending on where we are with vaccinations in our community and all of those other factors to determine what we’ll do after that,” said Colliver.

“I know that the restrictions can be difficult on a lot of people, I actually, I was a Virginia Tech student, I’m an alum of the University. I understand that the pandemic has affected the student experience, and I know this has been a challenging time for all of us, but I really do look forward to the day when we can have this pandemic behind us and we can all gather together again safely,” said Sutphin.

