Advertisement

Bond denied for Mountain Valley Pipeline tree sitter; trees removed

Trees have been cut down along Yellow Finch Lane in Montgomery County where tree sitters were...
Trees have been cut down along Yellow Finch Lane in Montgomery County where tree sitters were blocking the Mountain Valley Pipeline right-of-way.(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bond was denied Thursday for one of two Montgomery County tree sitters arrested this week.

A judge in Montgomery County General District Court denied bond for Claire Fiocco, who was arrested Tuesday during an operation to remove protesters from the Mountain Valley Pipeline site.

Alexander Lowe was also removed and arrested, charged with Obstruction of Justice and Interfering with the Property Rights of Another.

Since Wednesday, trees have been cut down in the area along Yellow Finch Lane where protesters were blocking the pipeline’s right-of-way.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Police gathered along the Roanoke River near Piedmont Park in the southeast part of the...
Police release name of man whose body was recovered from Roanoke River
Washington and Lee University students walk out of classes to demand the school change its name.
Washington and Lee students demand name change
Alexander Lowe mugshot
Final remaining tree sitter removed from MVP site, arrested
Jared Lloyd, a 35-year-old volunteer firefighter, was last heard from when he issued a mayday...
Volunteer firefighter killed in care home blaze was dad to 2
At Tuesday’s council meeting, members unanimously voted to extend the town’s COVID-19 ordinance...
Blacksburg votes to not loosen restrictions to match governor’s announcement

Latest News

University of Lynchburg plans in-person graduation
Munters Moving to Botetourt County
Munters Moving to Botetourt County
Munters Corporation logo
New jobs expected with move of data center to Botetourt County
Photo credit: WDBJ7
Appalachian Power seeks approval for Lynchburg/Bedford transmission line upgrades