Bond denied for Mountain Valley Pipeline tree sitter; trees removed

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bond was denied Thursday for one of two Montgomery County tree sitters arrested this week.

A judge in Montgomery County General District Court denied bond for Claire Fiocco, who was arrested Tuesday during an operation to remove protesters from the Mountain Valley Pipeline site.

Alexander Lowe was also removed and arrested, charged with Obstruction of Justice and Interfering with the Property Rights of Another.

Since Wednesday, trees have been cut down in the area along Yellow Finch Lane where protesters were blocking the pipeline’s right-of-way.

