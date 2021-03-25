Central Virginia Health District enters Phase 1c of vaccinations

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Central Virginia Health District entered Phase 1C of COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday.

The transition was made following “statements from our central office, feedback from major vaccinators in the district, and our own internal analyses,” said CVHD Health Director Kerry Gateley, MD, MPH.

Phase 1c further expands vaccination opportunities to other essential workers and those at higher risk of exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19. Essentials workers now eligible include those in the following industries:

• Energy

• Water, wastewater, and waste removal (includes recycling removal)

• Housing and construction

• Food service

• Transportation and logistics

• Institutions of higher education (faculty and staff only)

• Finance

• Information technology & communication

• Media

• Legal services

• Public safety (including engineers)

• Other public health workers

• Barbers, stylists, and hairdressers

“It’s important to remember that we don’t vaccinate 100% of individuals in one phase before moving to the next,” said Dr. Gateley. “In practice, the transition is smoother and longer than an abrupt change. We’ll still be using the 1b list to fill appointments with 1b individuals as much as we can, but moving forward, we’ll be incorporating 1c candidates when we can’t get enough 1b folks in a timely fashion.”

“As we begin to near the end of our 1b list, we’ve been encountering increasing numbers of individuals who’ve already been vaccinated,” said Public Information Officer and Population Health Manager Lindsey Cawood, DHSc, MPH. “By slowly incorporating 1c individuals into our scheduling process,” Dr. Cawood continued, “we ensure that we continue to vaccinate as many people as possible, as quickly as possible.”

Residents who qualify to be vaccinated under Phase 1C should visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website to sign up using the pre-registration form. You can also contact the VDH call center at 877-829-4682.

