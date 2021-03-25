Down by Downtown returns to Elmwood Park with socially-distanced concert

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Freedom First Down by Downtown is back in 2021 with a socially-distanced concert at Elmwood Park in Roanoke.

Down by Downtown is a three-day music festival, which will take place April 16-18 this year. The festival features live music at multiple venues throughout the downtown area, showcasing a variety of genres.

The outdoor concert at Elmwood Park will be held April 17, following the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon, which attracts runners from more than 10 countries and 46 states. It will feature pod-style seating to ensure everyone is safe and socially distancing. Pods will allow up to four people and hillside grass seating can allow up to 10 people, with groups maintaining a six-foot distance from one another.

The concert will run from 6-10 p.m. and feature three regional bands, including Abbey Road LIVE!, a Beatles tribute band. Attendees can bring their own picnic or snacks, and canned beer bars by Starr Hill and Three Notch’d will be available for safe service.

Tickets are $10 per person and will be limited to provide a safe space for guests. To view the full lineup for the festival and to purchase tickets, click here.

Participating venues in Down by Downtown include Elmwood Park Amphitheater, Martin’s Downtown, Big Lick Brewing Company, Starr Hill Pilot Brewery and Side Stage, Three Notch’d Brewing Company, Twisted Track Brewpub, Sweet Donkey Coffee House, and Berglund Center.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.