LewisGale Montgomery $15.9 million investment to increase hospital space, efficiency

This week LewisGale Montgomery announced a $15.9 million investment to increase hospital space and efficiency.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Health care will be taken to the next level at LewisGale Montgomery. This comes after the hospital announced a $15.9 million investment to increase hospital space and efficiency.

“Our goal here at the hospital is to meet the needs of the community right here so people don’t have to travel,” Alan Fabian, LewisGale Montgomery Chief Executive Officer said. “Our plan is to add the investment now to be better prepared as we grow in the future.”

The project is meant to keep up with the increasing population in the New River Valley. It will add 7,500 square-feet of space beside the surgery department, a 15-bed Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU), a sterile storage room and support space.  Additionally, 4,800 square-feet of existing surgery department space will be renovated.

“If you live in this community, this is your hospital, so we want you to have a great patient experience when you come to our campus … whether it’s scheduled or it’s an emergency,” Fabian said. “We’re very excited here – not just us – but all of the employees here at the hospital are excited to move to the next iteration of our surgical services.”

The hospital plans to redesign waiting areas to keep patients as comfortable as possible – once they enter the facility’s campus.

Construction is expected to start in early 2022 and last for 18 months.

