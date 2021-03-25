Advertisement

Officer, suspect shot in Ohio during warrant execution for Virginia fugitive

33-year-old Aaron Pierre Thomas was wanted on multiple charges by the Danville Police Department.
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WDBJ) - An officer with the U.S. Marshals Task Force was shot Wednesday while executing a warrant at an Ohio home for a Virginia fugitive.

Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, the Canton Police SWAT Team and the Stark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 1700 block of Regent Avenue in Canton, Ohio, where they believed 33-year-old Aaron Pierre Thomas - a fugitive from the Danville area - was hiding. As officers approached the home, Thomas attempted to break a second-story window. The Marshals Service said he then ran out the front door and fired at officers. A member of the NOVFTF was hit and officers returned fire, striking Thomas.

Thomas, who has a violent criminal history according to the Marshals Service, was wanted by the Danville Police Department and was issued warrants on March 22 for armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated assault. Members of the Capital Area Fugitive Task Force believed he fled from Virginia to Ohio to evade law enforcement.

Both the officer and Thomas were treated at the scene before being transported to local hospitals. The officer is in stable condition and will likely be released soon. Thomas is currently in critical condition, according to the Marshals Service.

A loaded firearm belonging to Thomas was found at the scene.

The Marshals Service and the Canton Police Department have both requested the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to conduct the investigation and review into the officer-involved shooting.

