Showers and storms possible today

A few could be strong to severe
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 4:11 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Quiet with patchy fog this morning
  • Another system expected Thursday into Friday
  • Strong storms with heavy downpours possible

THURSDAY

A low pressure system over the south will push a warm front into the region Thursday afternoon with a cold front passing early Friday morning.

Best chance of any severe weather will be west of the Blue Ridge.
Best chance of any severe weather will be west of the Blue Ridge.(WDBJ Weather)

The system will bring our best chance of rain Thursday evening into Friday morning. We’re also monitoring the threat of strong to severe storms which may move across the region that evening. At this time, the confidence in any severe risk is quite low, but possible. Areas west of the Blue Ridge have the best chance of seeing severe weather. Damaging winds and an isolated tornado are the main risks.

Heavy downpours and strong winds will be possible.
Heavy downpours and strong winds will be possible.(WDBJ7 Weather)

Highs will soar quickly toward the end of the week, hitting the low 70s by Thursday and the mid 70s by Friday.

We’ll dry out by the weekend with another front coming in by Sunday which will bring much cooler temperatures to the region early next week. We’ll go from highs near 70° Sunday to the 50s on Monday.

We warm into the 70s for the rest of the week.
We warm into the 70s for the rest of the week.(WDBJ)

