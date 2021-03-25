Advertisement

Town of Boones Mill applying for funding for revitalization project

By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOONES MILL, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Boones Mill has some exciting revitalization plans in the works. Town officials are applying for funding that can help make it a better place to work and live.

Boones Mill officials held a virtual information session Thursday morning for residents, business owners and others in their community to discuss the Business District Revitalization Project.

“The town is applying for what is called a Community Development Block Grant planning grant, and the grant is made available to localities through the Department of Housing and Community Development,” B.T. Fitzpatrick, Town Manager of Boones Mill, said.

If the application is approved, Fitzpatrick hopes the funding of up to $50,000 will allow the town to install walking trails, signage, downtown parking outside of the Carter Bank & Trust, and pedestrian bridges.

“This the first time that we will have this kind of project moving forward, and I think it’s very welcomed by folks in the community,” Fitzpatrick sid.

It is welcomed by folks like Hammer and Forge Brewing Owner and Brewer Caleb Williamson.

“We’re right in the middle of [Boones Mill] so whatever they’re looking to do, we’re interested in being part of that conversation. . . Anything we can do to make this area better for foot traffic, get people from one business to the next across the creek without having to walk on actual roadways that are crossing the creek, totally in support of that,” Williamson said.

Fitzpatrack is encouraging the community to play a large part in creating the vision for the future of Boone’s Mill.

“Having residents, businesses and government involved in this, we want to know what the community wants, we don’t want this to be a plan that is put together and sits on a shelf, we want a plan that is active, a guiding document for the future,” Fitzpatrick explained.

Williamson added, “We need to open up the discussion to everybody’s opinion, so we can get a well formulated plan and move forward.”

Town officials are submitting the grant application April 1 and will hear back mid- to late June.

“If we’re going to continue to be a town and be sustainable, we need to be able to move forward with the times and keep up with the times,” Fitzpatrick said.

