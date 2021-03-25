University of Lynchburg plans in-person graduation

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/University of Lynchburg Release) - The University of Lynchburg has reconsidered its graduation plans, choosing to go ahead with in-person ceremonies for 2021.

The switch from a virtual ceremony is due to the easing of some crowd restrictions from the governor’s office.

Plans won’t be final until April 1, but President Dr. Alison Morrison-Shetlar said, “We wanted to reach out with the tentative schedule so that you may plan for your travel to Lynchburg,” she said.

Three ceremonies will be held to accommodate all graduates and their families, though no times have been set:

Class of 2021 Undergraduate: Thursday, May 20

Class of 2021 Graduate: Friday, May 21

Class of 2020 Undergraduate and Graduate: Saturday, May 22

Doctor of Medical Science (DMSc) candidates for the classes of 2020 and 2021 will have in-person ceremonies. The DMSc Class of 2021 is scheduled for Friday, May 21. The ceremony for the DMSc Class of 2020 will be held Friday or Saturday, “depending on the number of graduates who indicate that they plan to travel to Lynchburg for the ceremony,” Morrison-Shetlar said.

The University is asking all 2021 candidates and 2020 graduates to complete this form by Monday, March 29, to assist in Commencement planning.

“This has been a challenging year for all of us and planning has been difficult,” Morrison-Shetlar said. “I appreciate your patience as we have navigated the changing situation. Commencement is one of life’s most significant milestones and I assure you that the University is doing all in our power to provide you with the best experience possible.”

More information will be posted to the Commencement webpage as it becomes available.

