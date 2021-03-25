VDH publicly thanks Virginia National Guard for help at vaccine clinics

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts showed appreciation for the Virginia National Guard Thursday for its help in running the vaccine clinics.

The National Guard has helped the community through the last year supporting COVID-19 testing and now the vaccine efforts. VDH officials said their presence has been extremely helpful to their ability to serve thousands each week. National Guard members help set up and tear down the sites, control traffic, and help folks with mobility issues.

“It has provided us with the level of expertise that we didn’t have, but it also has provided us with incredible support and relief,” Cynthia Morrow, Health District Director for the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, said.

“It’s very fulfilling for myself to be acting in this role and playing such a huge part in a worldwide event,” Morgan Collens, Lieutenant with the Virginia Army National Guard, said.

There were around 30 National Guard members helping out at Thursday’s Berglund Center vaccine clinic.

