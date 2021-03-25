Advertisement

VT’s Cone, UVA’s Morsell enter Transfer Portal

Both players just finished their respective sophomore seasons
By Travis Wells
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Tech basketball coach Mike Young now has 3 scholarships available in the 2021 class with word that guard Jalen Cone has entered the transfer portal. Cone averaged 9 points a game in just under 20 minutes a contest this season as a sophomore and was widely considered to be one of the best shooters in the ACC. The Walkertown, North Carolina native had a six-game stretch in December and January this season where he averaged 17 points and shot 43 percent from behind the arc. But he suffered a foot injury that hampered him and ultimately forced him to miss the final month of the season.

Virginia is also losing a guard to the portal. Casey Morsell decided to enter his name following his sophomore season. Morsell, a former 4 star recruit from Maryland, averaged 4 and a half points and nearly 2 rebounds a game in his UVA career.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Police gathered along the Roanoke River near Piedmont Park in the southeast part of the...
Police release name of man whose body was recovered from Roanoke River
Washington and Lee University students walk out of classes to demand the school change its name.
Washington and Lee students demand name change
Alexander Lowe mugshot
Final remaining tree sitter removed from MVP site, arrested
Jared Lloyd, a 35-year-old volunteer firefighter, was last heard from when he issued a mayday...
Volunteer firefighter killed in care home blaze was dad to 2
At Tuesday’s council meeting, members unanimously voted to extend the town’s COVID-19 ordinance...
Blacksburg votes to not loosen restrictions to match governor’s announcement

Latest News

Morsell Leaving UVA
Morsell Leaving UVA
Hokies Spring Football
Hokies Spring Football
Martinsville Speedway Fans
Martinsville Speedway Fans
Tech's Cone Enters Transfer Portal
Tech's Cone Enters Transfer Portal