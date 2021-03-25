VT’s Cone, UVA’s Morsell enter Transfer Portal

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Tech basketball coach Mike Young now has 3 scholarships available in the 2021 class with word that guard Jalen Cone has entered the transfer portal. Cone averaged 9 points a game in just under 20 minutes a contest this season as a sophomore and was widely considered to be one of the best shooters in the ACC. The Walkertown, North Carolina native had a six-game stretch in December and January this season where he averaged 17 points and shot 43 percent from behind the arc. But he suffered a foot injury that hampered him and ultimately forced him to miss the final month of the season.

Virginia is also losing a guard to the portal. Casey Morsell decided to enter his name following his sophomore season. Morsell, a former 4 star recruit from Maryland, averaged 4 and a half points and nearly 2 rebounds a game in his UVA career.

