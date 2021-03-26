Danville tops list of Virginia airports awarded millions for improvement projects

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Aviation Board has awarded more than $6.54 million to 27 airports across the Commonwealth to fund 40 improvement projects.

“Public-use airports in Virginia are vital to the success of any region’s economic development efforts,” said Rod Hall, chairman of the Virginia Aviation Board. “Our investment in these 27 airports will only help the communities they serve.”

The airport receiving the most funding in this award cycle is Danville Regional Airport, which was awarded more than $1.1 million for taxiway and hangar site development projects.

Mark Flynn, director of the Virginia Department of Aviation, said, “We had a terrific mix of small, medium and large improvement projects that went before the Board of Aviation. And the $6.54 million the Board approved is one of the largest awards ever to support general aviation regional, community and local service airports in Virginia.”

See this document for the complete list:

