Dolly Parton reveals her new ice cream flavor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton has unveiled her new ice cream flavor.

The country legend announced she is collaborating with Jeni’s Ice Cream to roll out a new flavor benefitting Dolly’s Imagination Library.

Parton announced the new flavor is Strawberry Pretzel Pie.

The new flavor will be available on April 8. It can be ordered online on Jeni’s Ice Cream website. Fans can also search by ZIP code to find the nearest location.

