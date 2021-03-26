Advertisement

Early showers followed by increasing sunshine

A strong gusty wind continues
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 3:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Early showers exit
  • Increasing sunshine & temperatures
  • Wind alerts in effect through this afternoon

WINDY WEATHER FRIDAY

Any showers will quickly taper off around sunrise. Winds increase behind the front as skies turn partly to mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs will soar Friday hitting the mid-70s in many areas and could even clip 80° across the Southside.

Due to the strong wind risk, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the western part of our region from 2 AM through 2 PM Friday. We can expect winds in the 15-25 mph range with some gusts as high as 40 mph through late Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the western part of the area,
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the western part of the area,(WDBJ)

THE WEEKEND

We’ll dry out by the start of the weekend. Saturday’s weather will provide us with an opportunity early in the day to get outdoors. By late-afternoon we’ll bring back the chance of showers and storms which will become more numerous Saturday night into Sunday morning.

We'll see a good amount of sunshine early Saturday followed by a late day shower. More wet...
We'll see a good amount of sunshine early Saturday followed by a late day shower. More wet weather moves in Sunday.(WDBJ)

Any leftover showers Sunday should end no later than midday with increasing sunshine AND wind by the afternoon. It’s followed by cooler weather next week.

We’ll keep an eye on any severe threat the next few days.

Temperatures warm this weekend.
Temperatures warm this weekend.(WDBJ)

DOWNLOAD THE WDBJ7 WEATHER APP as we’ll send changes, updates and videos there first.

Most Read

33-year-old Aaron Pierre Thomas was wanted on multiple charges by the Danville Police Department.
Officer, suspect shot in Ohio as warrant served for Danville fugitive
Roanoke Police gathered along the Roanoke River near Piedmont Park in the southeast part of the...
Police release name of man whose body was recovered from Roanoke River
The region's severe risk has been downgraded overnight.
Widespread rain, isolated storms overnight
First cases of B.1.427 and B.1.429 COVID variants reported in Virginia
Brittany Gosney, 26, and her boyfriend, 42-year-old James Hamilton are both facing charged...
Ohio mom hog-tied, gagged children before killing 6-year-old son, prosecutors reveal

Latest News

A Wind Advisory continues through 2 PM this afternoon.
Friday March 26, Morning FastCast
A level 2 out of 5 is expected across our western hometowns tonight where isolated strong...
Thursday, March 25 - Evening Update
The region's severe risk has been downgraded overnight.
Widespread rain, isolated storms overnight
Most of the severe weather stays to our south, but we can't rule out an isolated stronger storm.
Thursday, March 25, Morning FastCast