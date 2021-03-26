Early showers followed by increasing sunshine

WEATHER HEADLINES

Early showers exit

Increasing sunshine & temperatures

Wind alerts in effect through this afternoon

WINDY WEATHER FRIDAY

Any showers will quickly taper off around sunrise. Winds increase behind the front as skies turn partly to mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs will soar Friday hitting the mid-70s in many areas and could even clip 80° across the Southside.

Due to the strong wind risk, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the western part of our region from 2 AM through 2 PM Friday. We can expect winds in the 15-25 mph range with some gusts as high as 40 mph through late Friday.

THE WEEKEND

We’ll dry out by the start of the weekend. Saturday’s weather will provide us with an opportunity early in the day to get outdoors. By late-afternoon we’ll bring back the chance of showers and storms which will become more numerous Saturday night into Sunday morning.

We'll see a good amount of sunshine early Saturday followed by a late day shower. More wet weather moves in Sunday. (WDBJ)

Any leftover showers Sunday should end no later than midday with increasing sunshine AND wind by the afternoon. It’s followed by cooler weather next week.

We’ll keep an eye on any severe threat the next few days.

Temperatures warm this weekend. (WDBJ)

