Exercise class capacities to increase April 1 in Virginia

Spin bikes at Crunch Fitness in Roanoke Co.
Spin bikes at Crunch Fitness in Roanoke Co.(WDBJ7)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - More than 2 million Virginians, or 25 percent, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In response, Gov. Ralph Northam (D-VA) is set to rollback some health and safety restrictions. It’s part of his fourth amendment to Executive Order 72.

“Starting on April 1, we will make some limited and target changes to our Forward Virginia guidelines,” the governor said at a Tuesday press briefing.

The latest change permits larger gatherings and higher capacities. One beneficiary: local gyms and fitness studios.

“Oh, we were very, very excited,” said Crunch Fitness Director of Training Shane Shubert when he heard the news.

Indoor group exercise class capacity will soon expand from 75 percent capped at 10 people to 75 percent with a maximum of 50 people.

Outdoor classes will change from a maximum of 25 people to 75 percent capacity up to 100 people.

At Crunch Fitness in Roanoke County, their cycling classes will expand from 9 riders to 20.

“It’s really going to open things up for all of our members,” said Shubert.

Crunch’s yoga class will be able to host 20 people, while 40 will be able to attend Zumba class. It’s quite an increase from the nine spots dozens of people were fighting to sign up for previously.

“With that few of slots available, and the number of members that we have that are still active and have been active since we’ve come back, nine spots was gone in about three or four seconds,” said Shubert.

Overall gym capacity will remain at 75 percent when these new rules go into place on April 1.

Social distancing, spacing of equipment, and enhanced cleaning efforts are still being emphasized by the governor, as well.

