God’s Pit Crew sending help to tornado-ravaged Alabama and Georgia

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The nonprofit God’s Pit Crew is sending help to people affected by tornadoes this week in Alabama and Georgia.

The charity organization has a tractor trailer load of Blessing Buckets, relief supplies and more being delivered to Birmingham, Alabama Saturday.

A team of volunteers will be deployed to Newnan, Georgia, where a tornado caused widespread damage Thursday. The team will deploy Sunday, and will help cut fallen trees and remove tornado debris for people impacted by this storm.

Chris Chiles, immediate response coordinator for God’s Pit Crew, said, “With financial support, GPC can have the trucks and equipment filled and ready to travel to where the greatest needs are as soon as the storm dissolves, providing supplies or an immediate response team.

