Hometown Eats: PB’s Po’ Boys in Roanoke

Shrimp Po' Boy
Shrimp Po' Boy(WDBJ)
By Josh Birch
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Authentic po’ boys are now being served up in Roanoke’s Grandin Village. At the beginning of February, the owner of Scratch Biscuit expanded the menu and hours of operation to serve the sandwiches.

Since opening, PB’s Po’ Boys has been a hit with customers featuring favorites like the shrimp po’ boy and oyster po’ boy.

“When we would run the po’ boys specials we would see how popular they were,” said owner Nathan Webster. “This has been an idea that’s been in the making probably for the last year and half.”

PB’s has crafted their own breading and sauces for the po’ boys. They utilize local bread made daily downtown at Bread Craft.

“When you get a sandwich this big, you want to make sure the bread doesn’t fall apart,” said WDBJ7′s Josh Birch. “It’s soft on the inside, crunchy on the outside. The breading on the shrimp is perfect, and this remoulade sauce you could pour over anything and I’d take it.”

PB’s even has po’ boys for the non-seafood fans. A must try is one called the debris boy, featuring pot roast topped with homemade gravy, lettuce, tomato, and more of that delicious remoulade sauce.

PB’s Po’ Boys is located 1820 Memorial Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24015. Their phone number is (540) 855-0882.

