Advertisement

Vinton Mayor says town is stronger after challenging year

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Like all local governments, the town of Vinton has faced a challenging year, but Mayor Brad Grose says the town has weathered the pandemic well, and is looking forward to the year ahead.

Grose delivered a State of the Town address Thursday morning, during a virtual presentation organized by the Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce.

He praised the town’s people, personnel and businesses for doing their part.

“We know that we are stronger and better suited to face the future before us,” Grose said, “and that 2021 will be a great year to be in Vinton.”

Grose cited a number of public projects, new businesses and expansions that continued to move forward during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Police gathered along the Roanoke River near Piedmont Park in the southeast part of the...
Police release name of man whose body was recovered from Roanoke River
Washington and Lee University students walk out of classes to demand the school change its name.
Washington and Lee students demand name change
Alexander Lowe mugshot
Final remaining tree sitter removed from MVP site, arrested
Jared Lloyd, a 35-year-old volunteer firefighter, was last heard from when he issued a mayday...
Volunteer firefighter killed in care home blaze was dad to 2
At Tuesday’s council meeting, members unanimously voted to extend the town’s COVID-19 ordinance...
Blacksburg votes to not loosen restrictions to match governor’s announcement

Latest News

Travis Hackworth, winner of special election for District 38 seat in Virginia
Hackworth voted to VA Senate in 38th District special election
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Virginia Department of Corrections shows the...
Virginia, with 2nd-most executions, outlaws death penalty
Governor Northam signs a bill abolishing the deathl penalty in Virginia
Governor Northam signs legislation ending death penalty
Travis Hackworth, winner of special election for District 38 seat in Virginia
Rep. Travis Hackworth voted to VA Senate in 38th District