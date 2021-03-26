Vinton Mayor says town is stronger after challenging year

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Like all local governments, the town of Vinton has faced a challenging year, but Mayor Brad Grose says the town has weathered the pandemic well, and is looking forward to the year ahead.

Grose delivered a State of the Town address Thursday morning, during a virtual presentation organized by the Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce.

He praised the town’s people, personnel and businesses for doing their part.

“We know that we are stronger and better suited to face the future before us,” Grose said, “and that 2021 will be a great year to be in Vinton.”

Grose cited a number of public projects, new businesses and expansions that continued to move forward during the pandemic.

