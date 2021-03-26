Advertisement

Photos released in search for mail thief

Surveillance photos of person/vehicle of interest in theft of mail from Bedford mail boxes
Surveillance photos of person/vehicle of interest in theft of mail from Bedford mail boxes(Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance photos to help in the search for a mail thief.

The investigation into larcenies from mailboxes in the Huddleston area indicates someone is dumping large amounts of opened mail on the sides of roads after going through the contents.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900, or you can enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device.

Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.

Bedford Mail Theft
Photo courtesy The Bedford County Sheriff's Office
