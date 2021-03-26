Advertisement

Positive percentage of new COVID cases ticks up slightly in Virginia; hospitalizations down

Virginia Vaccine Numbers, March 26, 2021
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 612,062 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, March 26, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,799 from the 610,263 reported Thursday, a bigger increase than the 1,559 new cases reported from Wednesday to Thursday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 3,357,008 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Friday, up from Thursday’s 3,282,767.

[VDH launches central pre-registration website, phone number for COVID-19 vaccine]

[VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia]

Click here for vaccination phases and who is eligible under each phase.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

6,398,177 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Friday, with a 5.6% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, up from the 5.5% reported Thursday.

As of Friday, there are 10,154 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 10,147 reported Thursday.

998 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 1,003 Thursday. 51,012 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

