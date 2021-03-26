Pulaski County students to hold a ‘non-prom’ event at Claytor Park Lake

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The pandemic is caused proms and senior celebrations to be cancelled, but students at Pulaski County High School got a little creative to have a non-prom.

It’s not quite a prom--- but a socially distant celebration for their juniors and seniors. Schools are calling it a formal evening at the beach.

“We wanted to make sure, even in the crazy world that we’re in that they still had some other things that are normal,” said Beckie Cox a Pulaski County School Board member.

Students at the high school spent Friday afternoon at Claytor Lake Park helping with their spring clean-up -- which was a way to thank the lake for hosting one of their final senior celebrations.

The students made sure everything they pick up counts, because the beach they are cleaning will turn into a ‘dance’ floor at their non-prom event.

“It makes me feel honored and blessed just because we got to have out senior activity here,” said Caroline Sayers a senior at Pulaski County High School.

“Prom is part of a big part of the junior and senior years, is something that they look so forward to, and it’s like that, that thing that celebration before graduation for the end of the school year, and not having that kind of leaves a void in the school year,” said Cox.

The school district wanted to make sure they have a way to for seniors to celebrate the end of the year—all while keeping COVID-19 regulations in mind.

“It’s different. It’s going be different this year, but I think it’s still going be great,” said Molly Cox a senior at Pulaski County High School.

School leader say all mitigation requirements for the state park and public beaches will be in place and adults will be on-hand to offer supervision and guidance.

“I am fairly grateful for it because I mean, no in some other places they don’t even get a dance or a core for that matter -- so I think, you know, our community has come together to do something really important for us, and through hard times like this, you know that stuff matters,” said Ryan Luu a senior at Pulaski County High School.

School officials say they hope to have the event in May.

