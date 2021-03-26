Advertisement

Pulaski produce stand in search of Dolly Parton themed items

The produce stand has been transformed into a Dolly Parton themed market.
The produce stand has been transformed into a Dolly Parton themed market.(Janay Reece)
By Janay Reece
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a produce stand that’s been transformed into a Dolly Parton themed market.

Poor Boys Produce is a beloved, long-time produce stand that recently re-opened for the season.

The owners Shannon and Blake love Dolly Parton.

The duo had a signed Dolly guitar and say she was the inspiration for the store’s remodel.

”Blake and bought me the guitar for my birthday like 5-6 years ago and the funny thing is you know what I say is he pull a few strings or just to get a sand guitar,” said Shannon Collins the co-owner of Poor Boys Produce.

Their store has a little bit of Dolly everywhere along with local produce from all over.

Poor Boys is also in search of anything and everything Dolly Parton to have showcased at the store. If you have something Dolly related the owners says they would love to preserve at the market.

You can contact them by calling (540) 980-1180 or sending them a message to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Aaron Pierre Thomas was wanted on multiple charges by the Danville Police Department.
Officer, suspect shot in Ohio as warrant served for Danville fugitive
Roanoke Police gathered along the Roanoke River near Piedmont Park in the southeast part of the...
Police release name of man whose body was recovered from Roanoke River
First cases of B.1.427 and B.1.429 COVID variants reported in Virginia
The region's severe risk has been downgraded overnight.
Widespread rain, isolated storms overnight
Brittany Gosney, 26, and her boyfriend, 42-year-old James Hamilton are both facing charged...
Ohio mom hog-tied, gagged children before killing 6-year-old son, prosecutors reveal

Latest News

Doug Smith
Doug Smith
Students spent Friday afternoon at Claytor Lake helping with their spring clean-up -- a way to...
Pulaski County students to hold a ‘non-prom’ event at Claytor Park Lake
Folks volunteer distributing vaccines at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Berglund Center.
VDH receives thousands of calls after opening vaccine call line
Appomattox County head coach Doug Smith celebrates with his team after winning the Class 2...
The Power of One: Appomattox County rallies around head coach Doug Smith during battle with cancer