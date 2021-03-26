Pulaski produce stand in search of Dolly Parton themed items

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a produce stand that’s been transformed into a Dolly Parton themed market.

Poor Boys Produce is a beloved, long-time produce stand that recently re-opened for the season.

The owners Shannon and Blake love Dolly Parton.

The duo had a signed Dolly guitar and say she was the inspiration for the store’s remodel.

”Blake and bought me the guitar for my birthday like 5-6 years ago and the funny thing is you know what I say is he pull a few strings or just to get a sand guitar,” said Shannon Collins the co-owner of Poor Boys Produce.

Their store has a little bit of Dolly everywhere along with local produce from all over.

Poor Boys is also in search of anything and everything Dolly Parton to have showcased at the store. If you have something Dolly related the owners says they would love to preserve at the market.

You can contact them by calling (540) 980-1180 or sending them a message to their Facebook page.

