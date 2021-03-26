Advertisement

Rockbridge Area Relief Association helps with urgent bills

RARA offices in Lexington, Va.
RARA offices in Lexington, Va.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - As businesses begin to reopen, bills that had been delayed by COVID are being collected again.

In Rockbridge County, the Rockbridge Area Relief Association is reminding people it’s available to help with necessary expenses like water and electric bills, or rent, that residents may not be able to meet. This has become particularly important to people whose circumstances have taken a turn for the worse during the pandemic.

“Especially, there might have been people that were making ends meet in the past, but now that they’re having a hard time finding work or their hours have been cut due to COVID, they’re struggling,” said Lindsay Perez of RARA. “And so we really want those people to know that we’re here to help.”

If you need help, you can contact RARA either through its website, or simply by calling (540) 463-6943.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Aaron Pierre Thomas was wanted on multiple charges by the Danville Police Department.
Officer, suspect shot in Ohio as warrant served for Danville fugitive
Roanoke Police gathered along the Roanoke River near Piedmont Park in the southeast part of the...
Police release name of man whose body was recovered from Roanoke River
First cases of B.1.427 and B.1.429 COVID variants reported in Virginia
The region's severe risk has been downgraded overnight.
Widespread rain, isolated storms overnight
Brittany Gosney, 26, and her boyfriend, 42-year-old James Hamilton are both facing charged...
Ohio mom hog-tied, gagged children before killing 6-year-old son, prosecutors reveal

Latest News

God’s Pit Crew sending help to tornado-ravaged Alabama and Georgia
Governor urges Virginians to join #StopAsianHate Virtual Day of Action and Healing
Feeding Southwest Virginia market for EBT users in Covington, Va.
Feeding Southwest Virginia and Salvation Army start Covington food market for EBT users
Chef John Stallard serves barbeque at his lunch for hospital workers at the Carilion Rockbridge...
Lexington caterer serves lunches to frontline workers