Rockbridge Area Relief Association helps with urgent bills

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - As businesses begin to reopen, bills that had been delayed by COVID are being collected again.

In Rockbridge County, the Rockbridge Area Relief Association is reminding people it’s available to help with necessary expenses like water and electric bills, or rent, that residents may not be able to meet. This has become particularly important to people whose circumstances have taken a turn for the worse during the pandemic.

“Especially, there might have been people that were making ends meet in the past, but now that they’re having a hard time finding work or their hours have been cut due to COVID, they’re struggling,” said Lindsay Perez of RARA. “And so we really want those people to know that we’re here to help.”

If you need help, you can contact RARA either through its website, or simply by calling (540) 463-6943.

