Suspect arrested out of Bedford for creating unsolicited media of a minor, adult

Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Walter Thomas Smith, 40 of Bedford, was arrested in connection with creating unlawful media of both a minor and adult.

According to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, he was arrested by investigators assigned to the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Smith was taken into custody Friday and is charged with one count of “Unlawful creation of a video graphic/still image of a minor” and one count of “Unlawful creation of a video graphic/still image of an adult.”

Anyone with helpful tips can contact the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 434-534-9521.

