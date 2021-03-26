Advertisement

VDH receives thousands of calls after opening vaccine call line

Folks volunteer distributing vaccines at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Berglund Center.
Folks volunteer distributing vaccines at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Berglund Center.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts held their weekly COVID-19 update on Friday.

Dr. Cynthia Morrow discussed how VDH has not seen any COVID-19 infections yet in people who are fully vaccinated. But she has seen some people who found out they had COVID-19 after their first dose because they became infected before the vaccine took effect. Morrow said that means we know it takes two weeks after we are fully vaccinated to start developing full immunity.

Morrow also brought up their new phone call system and how there were over 7,000 calls the day they first opened the call line. She said some of these calls, however, were from the same people who called back, since the line was busy at first.

“We were able to schedule over 250 people over the phone, these are people who are over the age of 65 who we had reached out to us either through email or we had done outgoing calls, but these were individuals now who were able to call us,” Morrow said.

That number is 877-275-834, and the call system will remain open as long as the demand is there.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Aaron Pierre Thomas was wanted on multiple charges by the Danville Police Department.
Officer, suspect shot in Ohio as warrant served for Danville fugitive
Roanoke Police gathered along the Roanoke River near Piedmont Park in the southeast part of the...
Police release name of man whose body was recovered from Roanoke River
First cases of B.1.427 and B.1.429 COVID variants reported in Virginia
The region's severe risk has been downgraded overnight.
Widespread rain, isolated storms overnight
Brittany Gosney, 26, and her boyfriend, 42-year-old James Hamilton are both facing charged...
Ohio mom hog-tied, gagged children before killing 6-year-old son, prosecutors reveal

Latest News

Doug Smith
Doug Smith
Students spent Friday afternoon at Claytor Lake helping with their spring clean-up -- a way to...
Pulaski County students to hold a ‘non-prom’ event at Claytor Park Lake
Appomattox County head coach Doug Smith celebrates with his team after winning the Class 2...
The Power of One: Appomattox County rallies around head coach Doug Smith during battle with cancer
The produce stand has been transformed into a Dolly Parton themed market.
Pulaski produce stand in search of Dolly Parton themed items