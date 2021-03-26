VDH receives thousands of calls after opening vaccine call line

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts held their weekly COVID-19 update on Friday.

Dr. Cynthia Morrow discussed how VDH has not seen any COVID-19 infections yet in people who are fully vaccinated. But she has seen some people who found out they had COVID-19 after their first dose because they became infected before the vaccine took effect. Morrow said that means we know it takes two weeks after we are fully vaccinated to start developing full immunity.

Morrow also brought up their new phone call system and how there were over 7,000 calls the day they first opened the call line. She said some of these calls, however, were from the same people who called back, since the line was busy at first.

“We were able to schedule over 250 people over the phone, these are people who are over the age of 65 who we had reached out to us either through email or we had done outgoing calls, but these were individuals now who were able to call us,” Morrow said.

That number is 877-275-834, and the call system will remain open as long as the demand is there.

