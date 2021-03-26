Virginia First Lady Pam Northam visits E.C. Glass High School

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia First Lady Pam Northam took a trip to Lynchburg Friday morning.

She visited E.C. Glass High School to see how teachers have adjusted their classes.

She says they’ve become more creative in how they approach education.

She also says that creativity extends to students who are still learning virtually.

“They’re doing tremendous work to help take care of all their students, whether they’re in-person learning here, which is what we’re encouraging because it’s really the optimal experience for most of our students, or virtual learning for those who aren’t ready yet,” said Northam.

Northam encourages in-person learning, saying it is proven to be safe.

