$1.1 grant to help Danville Regional Airport prepare for traveler increase when Caesars opens in 2023

The Danville Regional Airport is looking to expand as the city continues to grow. It wants to be ready for travelers when the Caesars Casino opens in 2023.
By Kendall Davis
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Occupancy for airplanes at the Danville Regional airport is full.

“Currently we have a hanger waiting list.” said Marc Adelman, Danville’s Director of Transportation.

Building more hangers is not as simple has just building another one.

“We don’t have enough land available currently that has a taxi lane supporting that area to accommodate an additional T-hanger.” said Adelman.

As more business and attractions in the Danville-Pittsylvania County region are bringing visitors, those issues are not going away anytime soon.

“More and more jet aircraft and turbo aircraft are coming on to the ramp and maxing our available terminal ramp.” said Adelman.

That’s why the Virginia Aviation Board awarded a grant to the airport to fund over 1 million of their $1.4 million project, to extend the taxi ways and ramps that would support future corporate hangers.

“You need to have infrastructure in place, you need to have a place to park you need to have a wide enough section they can operate safely on.” said Adelman.

The airport also received $50 thousand in funding to renovate their terminal for an increase in passenger jets.

“This airport can accommodate regional jets of up to 78 passengers, but our terminal can’t support large groups traveling through.” said Adelman.

With the anticipated boost of visitors that is expected when Caesars opens in 2023, Adelman says their vision for the airport hasn’t changed.

“Our goals have not changed dramatically but they have accelerated I would say. It has helped expedite planning improvement.” said Adelman.

