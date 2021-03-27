Advertisement

11-year-old boy airlifted to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Buena Vista

According to Rockbridge County officials, the boy was airlifted to the hospital with no word on his current condition.
(AP)
(AP)(WIBW)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - An 11-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle in the 400 block of Magnolia Avenue at approximately 5:45 p.m. in Buena Vista.

According to Buena Vista Police, the boy was airlifted to the hospital with no word on his current condition.

The driver stayed at the scene after the crash.

