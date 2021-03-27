11-year-old boy airlifted to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Buena Vista
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - An 11-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle in the 400 block of Magnolia Avenue at approximately 5:45 p.m. in Buena Vista.
According to Buena Vista Police, the boy was airlifted to the hospital with no word on his current condition.
The driver stayed at the scene after the crash.
