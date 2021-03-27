11-year-old boy airlifted to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Buena Vista

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - An 11-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle in the 400 block of Magnolia Avenue at approximately 5:45 p.m. in Buena Vista.

According to Buena Vista Police, the boy was airlifted to the hospital with no word on his current condition.

The driver stayed at the scene after the crash.

