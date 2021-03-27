Advertisement

Amherst @ E.C. Glass

EC Glass honored its seniors and tried to knock off Amherst County.
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - EC Glass honored its seniors and tried to knock off Amherst County.

Hilltoppers were up 7-nothing early but later in the first quarter, Amherst driving, Quarterback C-J Rose took the snap, dropped back and got one down the near sideline to senior Trokhal Roberson who maintained possession long enough for the TD. Lancers evened it up at 7 a piece.

With only seconds left in the quarter, Glass answered.

Markevus Graves took the rock and put his head down. He punched this one up the gut to put the Hilltoppers back on top.

But it wasn’t enough as Amherst came back to win it 35-28.

