Advertisement

Britain says COVID variant booster ready by September

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON — Britain’s vaccines minister says booster shots designed to fight new variants of the coronavirus should be ready for distribution to people over 70 by September.

Nadhim Zahawi told the Daily Telegraph newspaper the government is expecting up to eight different shots to be available by the autumn, including some that may protect against variants.

He said booster shots would be given first to the frontline health workers, the elderly and people with serious health conditions that make them more vulnerable to COVID-19.

While much of Europe is seeing a new surge in the pandemic, Britain is counting on a rapid mass-vaccination program to help it end lockdown and curb Europe’s coronavirus outbreak.

Nearly 30 million people in the U.K., accounting for 55% of all adults, have received a first dose of vaccine. The U.K. has recorded more than 126,000 confirmed deaths.

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Some Poles flout virus rules as harder lockdown takes effect

— Countries neighboring Serbia flock for coronavirus vaccine

—Israelis gather for Passover, celebrating freedom from virus

— Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and eight people were wounded in shootings along the oceanfront in Virginia...
Police: 2 dead in Virginia Beach oceanfront shootings
FILE - Sharon Osbourne arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 22, 2019, in Los...
Osbourne off ‘The Talk’ after inquiry into racism discussion
Courtesy Roanoke County Fire and Rescue
Two adults displaced after Roanoke Co. fire Friday night
Scattered showers return after 2pm.
Weekend weather goes from sunny to stormy
Surveillance photos of person/vehicle of interest in theft of mail from Bedford mail boxes
Photos released in search for mail thief

Latest News

Groups move to challenge Georgia voting law in courts.
GOP lawmakers seek greater control over local elections
Groups move to challenge Georgia voting law in courts.
Civil rights groups sue Georgia over new voter laws
Howard Schnellenberger led the Miami Hurricanes to the first of their five national...
Miami, Louisville coach Howard Schnellenberger dies at 87
Roberta and Francis Doiran, married for 72 years, were reunited after they were both fully...
Now vaccinated, older adults emerge from COVID hibernation
COVID cases, deaths drops among seniors