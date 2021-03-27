Advertisement

Cave Spring @ Christiansburg

In Christiansburg the Blue Demons made short work of Cave Spring.
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In Christiansburg the Blue Demons made short work of Cave Spring.

First play of the game, Christiansburg QB Casey Graham took the snap, pitched it back to MJ Hunter, who lobbed one deep to Travis Altizer for a big gain deep into Cave territory.

Blue Demons couldn’t capitalize though. Dixon Arita put one through the uprights to put Christiansburg on the board with three on the field goal.

2nd Quarter now, Graham took the snap, looked down field, and found the other team! The Knight’s Ben Robinson came down with the interception.

But it doesn’t take long for Christainsburg to make amends. Knight’s QB Skylor Griffiths was on the run, and lobbed one up and into the waiting arms of defensive back Rannik Snider who put the Demons back in business.

Graham looked to capitalize with a keeper, getting the Demons down close with a nice run.

That resulted in another field goal, and put Christiansburg up 9-0 at the half and the Blue Demons win it 23 to 6 the final.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Sharon Osbourne arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 22, 2019, in Los...
Osbourne off ‘The Talk’ after inquiry into racism discussion
Photo courtesy The Bedford County Sheriff's Office
Suspect arrested out of Bedford for creating unsolicited media of a minor, adult
Courtesy Roanoke County Fire and Rescue
Two adults displaced after Roanoke Co. fire Friday night
Temperatures will once again soar into the 70s with a late day shower.
Weekend weather goes from sunny to stormy
Shrimp Po' Boy
Hometown Eats: PB’s Po’ Boys in Roanoke

Latest News

3.26.21 FFE Giles Vs. Glenvar
Giles @ Glenvar
3.26.21 FFE Patrick Henry Vs. Pulaski County
Patrick Henry @ Pulaski
Staunton River @ William Flemming 03.26.2021 FFE
Staunton River @ William Flemming
3.26.21 Salem Vs. HV FFE
Salem @ Hidden Valley