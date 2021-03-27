Cave Spring @ Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In Christiansburg the Blue Demons made short work of Cave Spring.

First play of the game, Christiansburg QB Casey Graham took the snap, pitched it back to MJ Hunter, who lobbed one deep to Travis Altizer for a big gain deep into Cave territory.

Blue Demons couldn’t capitalize though. Dixon Arita put one through the uprights to put Christiansburg on the board with three on the field goal.

2nd Quarter now, Graham took the snap, looked down field, and found the other team! The Knight’s Ben Robinson came down with the interception.

But it doesn’t take long for Christainsburg to make amends. Knight’s QB Skylor Griffiths was on the run, and lobbed one up and into the waiting arms of defensive back Rannik Snider who put the Demons back in business.

Graham looked to capitalize with a keeper, getting the Demons down close with a nice run.

That resulted in another field goal, and put Christiansburg up 9-0 at the half and the Blue Demons win it 23 to 6 the final.

