Covington @ Alleghany

ALLEGHANY, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a backyard brawl in Low Moor where Covington and Alleghany renewed their battle for the Brackman Cup.

It was senior night for the Mountaineers who tried to make it memorable.

Alleghany put together a long drive early, featuring the running game. Matt Howell capped the drive with the 4 yard TD, stretching for the goal line to get the Mounties on the board.

Covington came right back. It was third and long when quarterback Simon Gibson found Nate Phillips for 20 yards and a first down to move the chains.

On the next play, Skyler Barnett took the pitch wide left and made a house call, scooting 40 yards on the touchdown, but there was a flag on the play and it was called back.

But Shawn Smith, Jr. refused to be stopped going 36 yards for the touchdown and it was 7-6 after a missed PAT.

Late in the second quarter on 3rd and 23 this was the only pass Alleghany attempted in the first half. But it was a good one. Ethyn Kimberlyn connected with Xander Harris for the first down.

Two plays later, Dylan Nicely scored from 4 yards out right up the middle to make it 14-6 and Covington came back to win it 28 to 21.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.