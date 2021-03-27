Eastern Montgomery @ PM

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) -Eastern Montgomery and Parry McCluer hooked up in Buena Vista for a bit of a shootout.

21-7 Blues late in the first quarter, the Mustangs try to get a little closer with a field goal but it was blocked and Parry McCluer took over.

The Blues got back to work, Ty Ruley handed it to Jalen Mitchell, who found a hole and shook some tackles, before being runned down by Anthony Travots inside the 25 yard line.

But the Blues kept coming. Ruley gave the ball to Nick Reid and he came right to the edge and in for the touchdown to make it 28-7.

The Mustangs kept plugging though. QB Adam Bahnken handed it off to Seth Burleson, who shed a tackle and rumbled in for the score, but Parry McCluer was to tough as the Blues won 35 to 28.

