Giles @ Glenvar

Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) -It was senior night for the Highlanders and they played with a purpose. Third quarter Glenvar had the ball up 21-14.

Quarterback Aiden Wolk rolled out to his right looking downfield for Jackson Swanson who hit a quick juke to pick up a first down.

Then Wolk rolled to his left on the next play before he fired over the top to Dagan Williams who made the touchdown grab to extend the Highlander lead, 28-14.

Giles couldn’t get it going in the second half, Chaston Ratcliffe had no time to throw before big #58 Blake Custer was there for a sack.

Glenvar wasted no time, Wolk went deep to Nicholas Woodson who was off to the races. 35-14 and Glenvar wasn’t done just yet.

Keeping it on the ground, Kyle Hanks found a huge hole and was somehow able to stay on his feet despite the Spartan defense for the score.

Glenvar rolls 49-14.

