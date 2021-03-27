Advertisement

Grandparents charged with child neglect in Martsinsville

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville Police responded to Roy St. at approximately 8:00 a.m. Friday morning for a report of a lost child.

Officers found a five-year-old outside, barefooted, and in her pajamas. Residents on the street told police they had never seen her in the neighborhood.

After searching the area for a handful of hours, the Martinsville Police Department and the Child Protective Services Unit from the Department of Social Services found her family. Her grandparents, Teresa Hill and Robert Underwood, were both charged with felony Child Neglect.

The pair of suspects are being held at the Martinsville City Jail. Hill has no bond, while Robert is being held with a $3,000 secured bond.

