Hburg @ Rockbridge

ROCKBRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Rockbridge was back at home hosting Harrisonburg.

Bret McClung thought he had the first score of the game but he was ruled out just short of the goal line.

Then QB Miller Jay gave it to Nic Marando on the next play and he sniffed the endzone to get the Wildcats started.

In the Second quarter, Jay winds up and finds McClung, who broke a tackle and took it in for the touchdown to put Rockbridge up 14-zip.

It was a score game when Rockbridge’s kickoff is handled by Harrisonburg’s Marquez Sly, who finds a seam and plenty of daylight through the coverage. Sly took it all the way back to the Wildcats’ 30 before being dragged down.

That set up Harrisonburg’s Keenan Glago to Javante Chacon, beyond the coverage and in for the score. But Rockbridge won it 35-19 the final.

