Heritage @ Jefferson Forest

Heritage was in bounce back mode tonight after losing for the first time last week against Brookville. The Pioneers butting heads with Jefferson Forest.
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Heritage was up big at the half and running back Elijah Steele kept pounding, he broke a tackle at the line and took off. He was in on an 11 yard run to make this a 56 – 0 game.

But Jefferson Forrest tried to hang in, Cavalier running back Kyle Woody grabbed the hand off, found a seam and he was off to the races. He took it 60 yards all the way down to the 8 yard line.

That set up the next play, Senior Devin Page got the call, he went up the middle for Jefferson Forrest’s only score of the night.

Heritage whipped the Cavaliers 56 to 7.

