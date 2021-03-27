Advertisement

One person taken to hospital after fire in Roanoke along Virginia Ave. NW

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a kitchen fire broke out in the 4000 block of Virginia Avenue NW Saturday.
3.27.12 Virginia Avenue NW courtesy Roanoke Fire-EMS
3.27.12 Virginia Avenue NW courtesy Roanoke Fire-EMS(Roanoke Fire-EMS)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a kitchen fire broke out in the 4000 block of Virginia Avenue NW Saturday.

According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, crews responded shortly after 6 p.m. and found smoke showing from the building. The fire was contained in the kitchen area, and was brought under control within six minutes of dispatch.

No members of the household were displaced.

Everyone else in the home and their pets escaped without injury.

