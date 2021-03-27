Patrick Henry @ Pulaski

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Patrick Henry traveled to unbeaten Pulaski County where the Cougars were hoping to avoid looking ahead to next week’s showdown with Salem.

PH up 18-17 in the 4th. Cougars facing a 3rd and 23 when QB Drew Dalton fired one across the field to John Lyman for the first down pickup.

Dalton and Lyman looked to repeat that magic, completing another big pass to get Pulaski down inside the five yard line.

Dalton kept it for the touchdown. But a failed two point conversion left the Cougars up 5 at 23-18.

PH with the ball and a deep shot from QB Roy Gunn to a wide open Devin Tellez gave the patriots some momentum.

A few plays later, Gunn fired one down field again, this time to Jahzae Kimbrough for another big gain.

Patriots faced a 3rd and fifteen, Gunn looked to the endzone, where he found Kimbrough once again for the score. PH misfired on its two point conversion and it’s 24-23.

Final seconds of the game and the cougars desperately tried to make something happen. A deep bomb from Dalton missed its intended target and fell into the hands of Marquis Adams.

PH walked off with the win 24-23.

